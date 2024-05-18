Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 384,452 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.77% of Avient worth $142,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVNT

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.