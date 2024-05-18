Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,035 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $143,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.1 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,252 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

