Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $148,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

