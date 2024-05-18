Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $149,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

