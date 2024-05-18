Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.62 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Westlake worth $143,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Westlake Trading Up 1.8 %

WLK stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

