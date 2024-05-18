Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147.53 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $147,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

