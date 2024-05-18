Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.12 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $148,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,421,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

