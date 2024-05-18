Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.49 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Northern Trust worth $149,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,757,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,486,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,746,000 after buying an additional 119,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,489 shares of company stock worth $3,818,031. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

