Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.59 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,745,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $150,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

