Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $152.01 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $152,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.