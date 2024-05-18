Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $153.63 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Camden Property Trust worth $153,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

