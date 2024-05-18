Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Qualys worth $145,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on QLYS
Qualys Price Performance
Qualys stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.