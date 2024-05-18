Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Celanese worth $156,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 1.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.26.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.