Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $145,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $256.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

