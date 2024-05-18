Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $145,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.