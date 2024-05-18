Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.72% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $145,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after buying an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

KLIC opened at $47.51 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

