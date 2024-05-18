Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,138 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.89% of Cavco Industries worth $141,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $374.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

