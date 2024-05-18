Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 156,415 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Lear worth $156,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Lear stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $121.38 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.