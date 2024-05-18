Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,355,865 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,355,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $152,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.