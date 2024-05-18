Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,018 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334,447 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 42,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Southwest Airlines worth $154,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LUV opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

