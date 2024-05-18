Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 621,280 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.79% of Envista worth $156,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NVST opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

