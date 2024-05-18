Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.89% of Innospec worth $149,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

