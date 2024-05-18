Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $157,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $288.81 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average is $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

