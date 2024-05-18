DLocal’s (DLO) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,783,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,093,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

