Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $33,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.