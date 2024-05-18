Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.06% of Dorian LPG worth $143,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE LPG opened at $43.70 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

