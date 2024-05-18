DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE DV opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

