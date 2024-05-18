Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $28.81. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 3,575,282 shares.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

