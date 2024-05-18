Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.