Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 292.78% and a negative return on equity of 497.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

About Draganfly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.43% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

