Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.