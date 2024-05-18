Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) PT Raised to $1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

DFLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of DFLI stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.84. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

