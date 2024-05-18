Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $65.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.