Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total value of C$148,239.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,578. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

