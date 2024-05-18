Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Dycom Industries worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 104,640 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DY. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DY opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

