Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Dycom Industries worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 104,640 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dycom Industries
In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY
Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DY opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dycom Industries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.