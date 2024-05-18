Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

