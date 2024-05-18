EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Bob Holt Sells 4,000,000 Shares

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($401,909.07).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EARNZ alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Bob Holt bought 4,666,666 shares of EARNZ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £373,333.28 ($468,893.85).

EARNZ Price Performance

LON EARN opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Friday. EARNZ plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 13 ($0.16).

EARNZ Company Profile

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.