Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 304,155 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after buying an additional 166,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $100.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.