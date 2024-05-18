Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

