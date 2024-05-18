ECARX (ECX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter.

ECX opened at $1.48 on Friday. ECARX has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

