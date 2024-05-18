Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 211.25% and a negative return on equity of 225.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Elevai Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELAB opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Elevai Labs has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Elevai Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

