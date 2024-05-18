Emera Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.09.

Emera Trading Up 0.5 %

EMA opened at C$50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.29. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.31. The company has a market cap of C$14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

