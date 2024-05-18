enCore Energy’s (EU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EU. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter worth $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in enCore Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 276,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

