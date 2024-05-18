Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.95. 2,602,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,221,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.
ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.
The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
