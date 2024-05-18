Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.95. 2,602,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,221,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.