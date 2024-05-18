Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $113.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.