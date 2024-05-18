Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

