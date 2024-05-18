Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

