Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

