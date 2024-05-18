Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

