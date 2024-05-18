Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 484 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $166.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

